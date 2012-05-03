FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude drops briefly below 100-day moving average
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

US crude drops briefly below 100-day moving average

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses near the close on Thursday, briefly dropping below their 100-day moving average, as economic worries ahead of Friday’s key government jobs report spurred selling across the energy complex.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $102.36, below the 100-day moving average of $102.37. At the session low, the contract has dropped $2.86, or 2.72 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude since Dec. 14.

By 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), June crude traded at $102.53, down $2.69 or 2.56 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.