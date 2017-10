US crude extends losses after API's big stock build

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed that domestic crude stocks rose 7.8 million barrels last week, much more than expected.

NYMEX crude for June delivery was down 67 cents, or 0.68 percent, at $97.27 a barrel by 4:37 p.m. EDT (2037 GMT). Before the API data was released, it traded at $97.45, down 49 cents, or 0.5 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)