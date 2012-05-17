FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude briefly pares gains, Brent extends losses after data
May 17, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

US crude briefly pares gains, Brent extends losses after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures briefly pared gains and Brent crude extended losses after government data showed that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged last week.

NYMEX crude for June delivery traded at $93.36, up 55 cents, by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT). Before the release of the data, it traded at $93.22 for a gain of 41 cents. After the data’s issuance it slipped to $93.08, up 27 cents, before heading higher again.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July, the new front-month contract, was down 34 cents at $109.41 a barrel. Before the release of the data, it was down 68 cents at $109.07. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

