US crude up over $1 on Iran, Seaway expectations

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than $1 Thursday as traders reacted to remarks by the U.S. ambassador to Israel that U.S. plans for a possible military strike on Iran were ready and the option was “fully available,” analysts said.

They also cited the expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline beginning Thursday, which was seen as helping ease the oil glut in the U.S. Midwest.

NYMEX crude for June delivery struck a session high $93.88 per barrel, up $1.07, or 1.15 percent, before paring gains. By 9:05 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT) it traded at $93.59, up 78 cents, or 0.84 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)