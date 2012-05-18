U.S. crude down over $1 on euro zone worries

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than a dollar on Friday as problems besetting Greece and Spain raised more worries that similar troubles may hit other euro zone nations.

NYMEX crude for June delivery, which expires on Tuesday, dropped to a session low of $91.40 a barrel, down $1.16, or 1.25 percent, marking the lowest intraday price for front-month NYMEX crude since Nov. 3, 2011. By 2:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT), it traded at $91.56, down $1, or 1.08 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)