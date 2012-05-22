US crude falls more than $1 on dollar, economic woes, Iran

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday on a stronger dollar -- which prompted some investors to avoid trades in riskier assets -- economic uncertainty in Europe and as markets awaited a meeting between Iran and world powers on Wednesday.

NYMEX crude for June delivery, which expires at the close of the day’s session, dropped to a session low of $91.39 a barrel, down $1.18, or 1.27 percent. By 12:15 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT), it traded at $91.44, down $1.13, or 1.22 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)