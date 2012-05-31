FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crude oil pares losses on report IMF eyes Spain loan
May 31, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Crude oil pares losses on report IMF eyes Spain loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared losses on Thursday as Wall Street sharply cut losses on a Dow Jones report that the International Monetary Fund was considering extending a rescue loan to Spain if the country is unable to bail out a troubled bank.

NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 77 cents, or 0.88 percent, at $87.05 a barrel at 12:44 p.m. (1644 GMT). Before the DJ report broke, July crude was trading at around $86.40, down $1.40.

In London, ICE July Brent crude traded at $102.33, down $1.14, or 1.1 percent. Before the report, it was trading at around $101.80, down $1.67, or 1.61 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

