US crude up over $1, post-settle, on Wall St, euro

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended gains on Monday, aided by rising prices on Wall Street, where the Dow and the S&P 500 turned higher and as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro debt crisis.

NYMEX crude for July delivery hit a session high of $84.24, up $1.01, or 1.21 percent, after diving to a session low early of $81.21, the lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 6, a level that encouraged some bargain hunting. By 2:57 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT) July crude traded at $83.98. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)