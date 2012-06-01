FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude skids to near 8-month low on economic woes
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

US crude skids to near 8-month low on economic woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures lost further ground on Friday to hit the lowest level in almost eight months on global economic worries due to weak U.S. jobs data, soft Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

In a sell-off that affected commodities and financial markets, NYMEX crude for July delivery slid to a session low of $82.29 a barrel, down $4.24, or 4.9 percent, the lowest intraday price for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 7, when prices hit $81.36.

By 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), it traded at $82.85, down $3.68, or 4.25 percent.

Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley

