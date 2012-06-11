FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, US crude down as rally on Spain rescue fades
June 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Brent, US crude down as rally on Spain rescue fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures turned lower Monday as a sharp rally spawned by the EU bank bailout for Spain faded, and traders fretted that it could only be a temporary solution and that problems in Greece could still worsen.

In London, Brent crude for July delivery fell to a session low of $99.14 a barrel, down 33 cents, or 0.33 percent. In early trading, it hit a high of $102.21. By 10:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT), it traded at $99.32, down 15 cents, or 0.15 percent.

U.S. July crude for July fell to a session low of $83.70, down 40 cents, or 0.48 percent. It later traded down 31 cents, or 0.37 percent, to $83.79. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

