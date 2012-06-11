Brent dips $1, US crude down more; Spain rally fades

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell more than $1 and U.S. crude extended losses as worries deepened that the EU banking rescue for Spain might just be a temporary solution while other problem areas such as Greece continue to bog down the whole region.

In London, July Brent crude fell to a session low of $98.41 a barrel, down $1.06, or 1.07 percent. U.S. crude dropped to a session low of $83.24 for a loss of 86 cents, or 1.02 percent.

By 11:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), July Brent was down 91 cents, or 0.91 percent, at $98.56. U.S. July crude was down 70 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $83.40 a barrel. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)