FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent dips $1, US crude down more; Spain rally fades
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brent dips $1, US crude down more; Spain rally fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell more than $1 and U.S. crude extended losses as worries deepened that the EU banking rescue for Spain might just be a temporary solution while other problem areas such as Greece continue to bog down the whole region.

In London, July Brent crude fell to a session low of $98.41 a barrel, down $1.06, or 1.07 percent. U.S. crude dropped to a session low of $83.24 for a loss of 86 cents, or 1.02 percent.

By 11:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), July Brent was down 91 cents, or 0.91 percent, at $98.56. U.S. July crude was down 70 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $83.40 a barrel. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.