US, Brent crude down further post-settlement
#Energy
June 11, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

US, Brent crude down further post-settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel in post-settlement trading on Monday as a deeper drop in equities prompted further selling in the oil markets.

Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic had settled sharply lower on disappointment over the European Union’s aid package to Spanish banks, and as Saudi Arabia said OPEC needed to raise its production target even though prices have fallen in recent days.

U.S. July crude struck a session low of $81.78, down $2.32, or 2.76 percent. In London, July Brent crude hit a session low of $96.89, down $2.58, or 2.59 percent.

By 3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT), U.S. July crude traded at $81.96, down $2.14, or 2.54 percent, while July Brent was down $2.46, or 2.47 percent, at $97.01. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

