June 11, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. crude drops to $81.11/bbl, new 2012 low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell to a new 2012 low on Monday, as disappointment over the EU’s rescue package to Spanish banks and Saudi Arabia’s call for higher OPEC output despite the recent fall in prices extended the day’s selloff.

Just shortly before the day’s electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended, crude for July delivery dropped to a session low of $81.11 a barrel, down $2.99, or 3.56 percent, the lowest since Oct. 6, when front-month U.S. crude dropped to $79.08. This year’s previous low was $81.21, hit on June 4. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)

