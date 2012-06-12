FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude up over $1, rebounds from 8-month low
#Energy
June 12, 2012 / 3:34 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude up over $1, rebounds from 8-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose more than a dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-month low earlier that tested support just above $81 a barrel and encouraged bargain hunters to step in.

NYMEX crude for July delivery rose to a session high of $83.72, up $1.02, or 1.23 percent. By 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT), it traded at $83.39, up 69 cents, or 0.83 percent.

In overnight trading, the contract fell to a session low of $81.07, the lowest since Oct. 6 last year. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

