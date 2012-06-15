Crude futures turn lower; Greek polls, US data eyed

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures turned lower in choppy trading, with traders nervous ahead of crucial elections in Greece this weekend and as U.S. manufacturing data and a closely watched consumer confidence survey stoked more oil demand worries.

NYMEX crude for July delivery fell to a session low of $83.42 a barrel, down 49 cents, after hitting an early high of $84.80.

In London, ICE August Brent crude was down 6 cents at $97.11. It had climbed to a session high $98.10 earlier. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)