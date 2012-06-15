FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude futures turn lower; Greek polls, US data eyed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 15, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Crude futures turn lower; Greek polls, US data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures turned lower in choppy trading, with traders nervous ahead of crucial elections in Greece this weekend and as U.S. manufacturing data and a closely watched consumer confidence survey stoked more oil demand worries.

NYMEX crude for July delivery fell to a session low of $83.42 a barrel, down 49 cents, after hitting an early high of $84.80.

In London, ICE August Brent crude was down 6 cents at $97.11. It had climbed to a session high $98.10 earlier. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.