U.S. crude falls over $2, Brent extends losses
June 20, 2012

U.S. crude falls over $2, Brent extends losses

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures lost further ground on Wednesday, with the market decline accelerating as the U.S. government’s weekly inventory data showed a surprise build in domestic crude stocks and as worries about the euro zone persisted.

U.S. July crude, which is expiring at the close, fell to a session low of $81.90, down $2.13. In London, ICE August Brent crude dropped to a session low of $93.38, down $2.38, marking the lowest for front-month Brent since Jan. 7, 2011. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

