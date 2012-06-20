FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crude futures extend losses after surprise EIA build
#Energy
June 20, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Crude futures extend losses after surprise EIA build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed a surprise increase of 2.86 million barrels in domestic crude stockpiles last week, against the forecast for a 1.1 million barrel drawdown in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX July crude, which is expiring at the close, fell to a session low of $82.50, down $1.53, or 1.82 percent. In London, ICE August Brent crude dropped to a session low of $94.60, down $1.16, or 1.21 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

