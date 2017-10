NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday in volatile trading ahead of the weekly government inventory and under pressure as the front-month July contract was expiring at the close of floor trading.

NYMEX July crude fell to a session low of $82.79 a barrel, down $1.24. By 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), it traded at $82.96, down $1.07. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)