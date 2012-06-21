Brent skids below $90/bbl on weak data, high supply

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures skidded to below $90 a barrel on Thursday to their lowest level since December 2010 as weak economic data from China, the United States and Europe and abundant supplies extended a market selloff this week.

In London, Brent crude for August delivery hit a session low of $89.67 a barrel, falling $3.02, or 3.3 percent. It marked the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Dec. 2, 2010, when the day’s low was $88.41. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)