U.S. crude extends rally on Iran worries
February 24, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 6 years

U.S. crude extends rally on Iran worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended a rally on Friday, gaining more than $2 to hit the highest intraday price in nine months, on fears that Iran’s tensions with the West would escalate after the U.N. nuclear watchdog reported that Tehran had stepped up its work on nuclear enrichment.

NYMEX crude for April delivery hit a session high of $109.92 a barrel, up $2.09, or 1.94 percent, the highest for front-month U.S. crude since the May 4, 2011, intraday high of $111.22. By 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT), it traded at $109.63, up $1.80, or 1.67 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

