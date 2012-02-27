US, Brent oil dip further in post-settlement trade

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses by more than $2 a barrel in post-settlement trading on Monday, as overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the risks to global growth of higher oil prices sparked a sell-off after a rally last week in both markets.

NYMEX crude for April delivery dropped to a session low of $107.27, down $2.50, or 2.28 percent. By 3:42 p.m. EST (2042 GMT), it was down $2.20, or 2.0 percent, at $107.57.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery fell to a session low of $123, falling $2.47, or 1.97 percent. It later traded at $123.35, down $2.12, or 1.69 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)