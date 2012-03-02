FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US oil down further as Saudi supply fears ease, dollar rises
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 6 years ago

US oil down further as Saudi supply fears ease, dollar rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Friday as fears of supply disruption in Saudi Arabia eased after it denied a report of a pipeline fire and as the dollar rose, souring investor appetite for riskier assets such as oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for April delivery fell to a session low of $106.53, down $2.31, or 2.12 percent. By 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT), it traded at $106.68, down $2.16, or 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

