US oil down further as Saudi supply fears ease, dollar rises

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Friday as fears of supply disruption in Saudi Arabia eased after it denied a report of a pipeline fire and as the dollar rose, souring investor appetite for riskier assets such as oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for April delivery fell to a session low of $106.53, down $2.31, or 2.12 percent. By 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT), it traded at $106.68, down $2.16, or 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)