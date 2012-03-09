U.S. crude rises more than $1 on jobs data

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 a barrel in choppy trading on Friday as government report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February.

Oil investors were initially hesitant to push prices higher after the jobs data was released because another set of data showed a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in January.

NYMEX crude for April delivery rose to a session high of $107.69, up $1.11, or 1.04 percent. By 9:57 a.m. EST (1457 GMT), it traded at $107.35, up 77 cents, or 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)