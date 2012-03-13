US oil pares gains, post-settle, on big API build

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than the 1.7-million-barrel build forecast in a Reuters poll.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery traded up 33 cents, or 0.31 percent, at $106.67 a barrel. Before the release of the industry data, it stood at $106.76, up 42 cents, or 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)