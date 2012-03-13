FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US oil pares gains, post-settle, on big API build
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 13, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 6 years ago

US oil pares gains, post-settle, on big API build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than the 1.7-million-barrel build forecast in a Reuters poll.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery traded up 33 cents, or 0.31 percent, at $106.67 a barrel. Before the release of the industry data, it stood at $106.76, up 42 cents, or 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.