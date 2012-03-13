FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crude oil futures up sharply on German, U.S. data
#Energy
March 13, 2012

Crude oil futures up sharply on German, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude
oil futures rallied on Tuesday in the wake of upbeat economic
data from Germany and the United States, bolstering the outlook
for oil demand.
    In London, ICE Brent for April delivery shot up to a session
high of $126.40, up $1.06, or 0.85 percent. By 12 noon EDT, it
traded at $126.11, up 0.77 cents, or 0.61 percent.	
    U.S. April crude hit a session high of $107.24, up 90
cents or 0.85 percent. It later traded at $107.01, up 0.67
cents, or 0.63 percent.	
	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

