Crude oil futures up sharply on German, U.S. data

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures rallied on Tuesday in the wake of upbeat economic data from Germany and the United States, bolstering the outlook for oil demand. In London, ICE Brent for April delivery shot up to a session high of $126.40, up $1.06, or 0.85 percent. By 12 noon EDT, it traded at $126.11, up 0.77 cents, or 0.61 percent. U.S. April crude hit a session high of $107.24, up 90 cents or 0.85 percent. It later traded at $107.01, up 0.67 cents, or 0.63 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)