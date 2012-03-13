US crude up over $1/bbl on upbeat U.S., German data

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as data showing a sharp improvement in U.S. retail sales for February and growing confidence in Germany’s economic outlook bolstered prospects for higher oil demand.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery rose to a session high of $107.35 a barrel, up $1.01, or 0.95 percent. By 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT), it traded at $107.20, up 86 cents, or 0.81 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)