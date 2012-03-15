FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude back up, Brent pares losses after fall on SPR
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 6 years

US crude back up, Brent pares losses after fall on SPR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures climbed back to positive territory and Brent crude pared much of its losses on Thursday after falling sharply just before midday on news that Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.

U.S. NYMEX crude for April delivery rose back 19 cents to $105.62 a barrel, before backing down to $105.55. ICE April Brent crude traded in London at $123.80, down $1.17. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.