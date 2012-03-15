US crude back up, Brent pares losses after fall on SPR

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures climbed back to positive territory and Brent crude pared much of its losses on Thursday after falling sharply just before midday on news that Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.

U.S. NYMEX crude for April delivery rose back 19 cents to $105.62 a barrel, before backing down to $105.55. ICE April Brent crude traded in London at $123.80, down $1.17. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)