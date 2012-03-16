Brent crude extends gains on Iran worries, dollar

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures extended gains to more than $3 a barrel on Friday as Iran supply worries re-emerged and as the dollar weakened after data showed U.S. inflationary pressures appeared contained, lessening chances of monetary tightening.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new front-month contract, surged to a session high of $125.75, up $3.15, or 2.57 percent. By 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), it was up $3.04, or 2.48 percent, at $125.64. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)