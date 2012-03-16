FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude extends gains on Iran worries, dollar
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 16, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

Brent crude extends gains on Iran worries, dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures extended gains to more than $3 a barrel on Friday as Iran supply worries re-emerged and as the dollar weakened after data showed U.S. inflationary pressures appeared contained, lessening chances of monetary tightening.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new front-month contract, surged to a session high of $125.75, up $3.15, or 2.57 percent. By 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), it was up $3.04, or 2.48 percent, at $125.64. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.