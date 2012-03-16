FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude up on Iran supply worries, weak dollar
#Funds News
March 16, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude up on Iran supply worries, weak dollar

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Consumer prices rise sharply, gasoline biggest factor
    * Asian buyers of Iran oil seek exception on EU ban rule
    * Speculators raise NYMEX crude oil positions-CFTC
    * Coming up: API weekly petroleum stocks data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures
rose on Friday, as worries of supply disruption from Iran
resurfaced and the dollar weakened, enticing investors to raise
their bets on the commodity.
    U.S. inflationary pressures appeared contained, data on
consumer prices showed, causing the dollar to pause from a rally
as investors now expect lower odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would tighten monetary policy anytime soon.	
    While gasoline prices rose sharply last month, consumers 
did not expect the run-up to last very long, the weekly Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer survey showed.
    The potential impact of the loss of Iranian oil when the
slated European Union ban of Iranian oil comes into effect in
July again pushed risk premium on oil higher, traders said.
    This time, the focus is on Asian oil importers, who are
lobbying for exceptions from the EU embargo to insure deliveries
of Iranian oil shipments. 	
    The importers are asking they be exempted from a provision
in EU embargo that specified a ban EU insurers and reinsurers
from indemnifying vessels carrying Iranian crude and fuel
anywhere in the world.	
    Oil futures slightly pared gains in morning trading as the
recent surge in Saudi Arabia's oil shipments to the United
States looked set to continue, according to tanker industry
sources and U.S. government data. 	
    Prices fell on Thursday on news that Britain would cooperate
with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later
this year, according to British sources, in a bid to prevent
fuel prices choking economic growth in a U.S. election year. 
    	
    For a wrapup of Friday's U.S. economic data, see
 	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery rose $1.95, or 1.86 percent, to settle at
$107.06 a barrel. For the week, it fell 34 cents, or 0.32
percent after gaining in the week to March 9 at $107.40. 
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new
front-month, settled at $125.81 a barrel, gaining $3.21, or 2.62
percent. For the week, it fell 17 cents, or 0.13 percent, after
rising in the week to March 9 to $125.98.   	
    * May Brent crude's premium against U.S. May crude widened
to $18.23, after falling to $16.95 on Thursday. April Brent
expired on Thursday and posted a premium of $18.44 against U.S.
April crude that day. 
    * NYMEX April RBOB settled at $3.3569 a gallon, up
6.84 cents, or 2.08 percent. For the week, the contract rose
2.45 cents, or 0.74 percent, from the $3.3324 close on March 9,
extending weekly gains to a sixth in a row. 
    * NYMEX April heating oil closed at $3.2819 a gallon,
 gaining 5.94 cents, or 1.84 percent. For the week, the contract
edged up 1.81 cents, or 0.55 percent, from the $3.2638
settlement on March 9, rising for a second straight weeks.
 
   * Hedge funds and other large investors raised their net long
positions on U.S. crude futures and options in the week to March
13 by 8.348 contracts, to 280,448, as prices rose $2 to $106.71
on Iran oil supply concerns. The latest data followed a cut in
crude oil  positions in the week to March 6, which was the first
decline in five weeks. 	
    * The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent in
February, the most in 10 months, after rising 0.2 percent in
January. More than 80 percent of the rise was due to gasoline's
price spike.	
    * Outside the volatile food and energy sectors, inflation
pressures were generally contained as the core CPI edged up 0.1
percent after gaining 0.2 percent in January. 
    * Gasoline prices rose 20 cents, or 6 percent last month,
the biggest rise since December 2010. That caused the consumer
sentiment index in the weekly Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan survey to dip to 74.3 early this month from 75.3 in
February.	
    * Production in U.S. mines, factories and utilities held
steady in February after an upwardly revised gain of 0.4 percent
in January, data from the Federal Reserve.
    * Saudi Arabia's shipments of oil to the United States hit
1.5 million barrels per day in the first 10 weeks of 2012,
rising 300,000 bpd from the fourth quarter of 2011, the largest
rise in shipments from the kingdom since the second quarter of
2003, provisional data from the Energy Information
Administration showed. 
   * Vela, Saudi Arabia's state oil tanker company, has booked
at least nine very large crude carriers (VLCCs) capable of
carrying 2 million barrels of crude each from the Middle East
Gulf to the U.S. Gulf since the start of March, the biggest such
wave of fixtures in years, analysts said. 
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar fell as tame U.S. inflation data prompted
a rethinking of expectations of higher interest rates. 
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 Index wrapped up its best week
in three months as investors continued to push equities to near
four-year highs.[.N}
    * Copper slipped, losing grip on two-week highs as investors
weighed an improving global economy against more signs of
sluggish demand in China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent
of copper consumption. 	
    * Gold was little changed on the day, but posted its
second-biggest weekly decline this year as prices dropped early
in the week after the Federal Reserve withheld any additional
monetary easing following a string of encouraging U.S. economic
data. 	
    
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA   	
    * Chicago (Midwest) business index for Jan., 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT), Monday
  	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   107.06    1.95   1.9%  105.13  107.34  180,635  371,039
 CLc2   107.58    1.93   1.8%  105.65  107.85  141,427  159,828
 LCOc1  125.81    3.21   2.6%  122.45  126.15  154,908   20,330
 RBc1   3.3569  0.0684   2.1%  3.2839  3.3660   37,628   52,897
 RBc2   3.3535  0.0693   2.1%  3.2815  3.3620   35,697   46,887
 HOc1   3.2819  0.0594   1.8%  3.2193  3.2902   36,389   60,503
 HOc2   3.2910  0.0620   1.9%  3.2268  3.2989   23,351   29,106
                                                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 15   30D AVG     Mar 15  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        525,926   832,565   713,066  1,559,075    10,862
 RBOB         115,357   181,405   140,803    389,135     5,040
 HO            88,735   131,919   148,817    281,881       961

