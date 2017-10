U.S. crude holds gains despite big API stock build

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures retained big gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday even though industry data showed that domestic crude stocks jumped 3.4 million barrels last week, against the forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of just 1.4 million barrels.

By 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT), NYMEX May crude traded up $1.27, or 1.23 percent, at $104.20 a barrel, a level at which it settled earlier. Before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released, it traded up $1.30, or 1.26 percent, at $104.23. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)