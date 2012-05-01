FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude gains more, Brent turns positive on data
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 1, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

US crude gains more, Brent turns positive on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel and Brent oil turned positive on Tuesday, lifted by data showing U.S. manufacturing rose more than expected in April and that employment in the sector increased.

NYMEX crude for June delivery climbed to a session high of $106.08, up $1.21, the highest intraday price since March 29. By 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), it traded at $105.87, up $1, or 0.95 percent.

In London, ICE June Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.15 percent, at $119.65. Minutes before turning positive it had traded down 13 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $119.34. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.