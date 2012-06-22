FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude up $2, on Gulf of Mexico storm threat
June 22, 2012 / 6:17 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude up $2, on Gulf of Mexico storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than $2 a barrel on Friday, on short-covering as potential storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico forced some oil companies to start evacuating non-essential workers from their oil and gas operations there.

NYMEX August crude shot up to a session high of $80.37, up $2.17, or 2.77 percent, rebounding from a 4 percent loss on Thursday and a session low of $77.56, the lowest since Oct. 5 last year. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

