NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rallied 7 percent to above $83 a barrel on Friday, after action by European leaders to aid stricken euro zone banks and preserve the single currency sparked buying after a loss of more than 3 percent in the previous session.

U.S. crude for August delivery shot to a session high of $83.15, up $5.46, or 7.02 percent, the biggest one-day rise in prompt U.S. crude since Feb. 22, 2011. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)