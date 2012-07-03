US, Brent crude little changed after API stock draw

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude futures were little changed in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 3.0 million barrels last week, much larger than the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.9-million-barrel decline.

NYMEX August crude was up $3.85 at $87.60 a barrel by 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT). It traded at $87.57, up $3.82, before the American Petroleum Institute issued its report. In London, August Brent was up $3.32 at $100.66, having traded at $100.55, up $3.21 just before the API report hit. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)