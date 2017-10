NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended gains by more than $1 Monday on fears of a imminent shutdown of Norwegian oil production due to failed labor talks, and signs that China would ease monetary policy in the face of slowing economic growth.

NYMEX crude for August delivery hit a session high of $85.60 a barrel, up $1.15. In London, August Brent crude climbed to a session high of $99.39 for a gain of $1.20.