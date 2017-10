NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures gained further ground on Friday as investors were heartened by higher-than-expected jobs growth in the United States in July, which improved the outlook for oil demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

In London, September Brent crude shot up to a session high of $109.13, gaining $3.23, or 3.05 percent, surpassing the 100-day moving average at $109.10.