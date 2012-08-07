FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gasoline, heating oil rise above $3/gal, near 3-month high
#Energy
August 7, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

US gasoline, heating oil rise above $3/gal, near 3-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures extended their gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest intraday levels in almost three months, in the wake of recent refinery outages and a fire that hit Chevron Corp’s 245,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.

NYMEX September RBOB gasoline rose to a session high of $3.0045 a gallon, up 8.24 cents, or 2.82 percent, the highest intraday price for front-month RBOB since May 11’s high of $3.0131.

NYMEX September heating oil surged to a session high of $3.0044 a gallon, gaining 6.39 cents, or 2.17 percent, the highest intraday since May 10’s high of $3.0065. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

