U.S. Brent crude add to losses after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures fell further on Wednesday as the dollar edged higher against the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to the faltering economy.

NYMEX July crude, which is expiring at the close, was down $2.78 at $81.25 a barrel. In London, August Brent crude fell $2.67 to $93.09 a barrel. Before the Fed announcement, U.S. crude was down $2.17 at $81.86 while Brent was down $1.74 at $94.02.