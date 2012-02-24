FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude futures add to gains after IAEA report on Iran
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 24, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 6 years ago

Crude futures add to gains after IAEA report on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures added to gains on Friday after the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s report showed a large expansion of uranium enrichment in Iran.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 50 cents at $108.40 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EST (1636 GMT). It was trading at $108.20, up 37 cents just before the news.

In London, ICE April Brent crude was up 32 cents at $123.94. Before the news broke, the contract was near flat at $123.65. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.