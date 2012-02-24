Crude futures add to gains after IAEA report on Iran

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures added to gains on Friday after the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s report showed a large expansion of uranium enrichment in Iran.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 50 cents at $108.40 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EST (1636 GMT). It was trading at $108.20, up 37 cents just before the news.

In London, ICE April Brent crude was up 32 cents at $123.94. Before the news broke, the contract was near flat at $123.65. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)