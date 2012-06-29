FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Brent crude rally further on EU action
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 5:37 PM / in 5 years

U.S., Brent crude rally further on EU action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures gained further on Friday as the move by European leaders to aid troubled euro zone banks and preserve the single currently triggered a rally, after posting heavy losses on Thursday.

NYMEX August crude jumped to a session high of $84.05, up $6.36, or 8.19 percent, the biggest one-day percentage gain for front-month U.S. crude since Feb. 22, 2011.

In London, August Brent crude leaped to a session high of $96.62, gaining $5.26, or 5.76 percent, the biggest one-day percentage increase for front-month Brent since May 9, 2011. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
