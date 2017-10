NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures lost further ground near the close on Tuesday as selling accelerated, still pressured by earlier news that Norway’s government had ordered an end an oil worker’s strike and as China’s crude imports fell in June from May.

NYMEX August crude fell to a session low of $83.68 a barrel, down $2.31 or 2.7 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)