US gasoline futures turn higher on EIA stock draw

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures turned higher Wednesday after government inventory data showed an unexpectedly large drawdown of 4.28 million barrels in gasoline stockpiles last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.3-million-barrel decline.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, gasoline for May delivery traded up 1.89 cents, or 0.58 percent, at $3.2685 a gallon by 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). Before the weekly report was released, the motor fuel was down 0.90 cent, or 0.28 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)