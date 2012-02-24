FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent rises 5th day, best week since Jan, on Iran
February 24, 2012

Brent rises 5th day, best week since Jan, on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose for the fifth day on Friday to end at the highest level since late April last year on fears of worsening tensions between Iran and the West after the U.S. nuclear watchdog reported Tehran had ratcheted up its work on nuclear enrichment.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at $125.47 a barrel, up $1.85 or 1.5 percent, the highest for front-month Brent futures since April 29, 2011, when they ended at $125.89.

In five days, Brent crude rose $5.89, or 4.93 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 6, when prices advanced 5.28 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

