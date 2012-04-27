Brent ends near even, pares losses on Fed hopes

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Friday, paring losses in late trading as hopes rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider more monetary easing after data showed a weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

IUn London, ICE crude for June delivery settled at $119.83 a barrel, down 9 cents, or 0.08 percent, after trading between $119.06 to $119.95.

For the week, front month Brent rose $1.07, or 0.9 percent, rising for the second consecutive week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)