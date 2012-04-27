FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent ends near even, pares losses on Fed hopes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 7:17 PM / in 5 years

Brent ends near even, pares losses on Fed hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Friday, paring losses in late trading as hopes rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider more monetary easing after data showed a weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

IUn London, ICE crude for June delivery settled at $119.83 a barrel, down 9 cents, or 0.08 percent, after trading between $119.06 to $119.95.

For the week, front month Brent rose $1.07, or 0.9 percent, rising for the second consecutive week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.