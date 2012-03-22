FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower on global economic worries
#Funds News
March 22, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower on global economic worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Soft China, euro zone manufacturing data spurs selling
    * POLL-U.S. crude seen up more than $3, Brent $4 this year

    NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended
almost 2 percent lower on Thursday as weak manufacturing data
from China and the euro zone raised concerns that a slowdown in
global growth could cut demand for oil.
    The day's losses wiped out gains of more than 1 percent on
Wednesday that emerged after data showed a surprise drawdown in
U.S. crude inventories last week. 	
    Losses were briefly pared in the morning on a report that 
first-time filings for jobless claims fell to a four-year low
last week. 
    If prices do not recover on Friday, U.S. crude oil is
looking to end the week lower for the second week in a row.
    A monthly Reuters poll showed that Brent crude will average
$114.30 per barrel this year, from $110.30 in February while
U.S. crude will average $105 from $101.70 in the previous poll.
            	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery settled at $105.35 a barrel, falling $1.92, or
1.79 percent.	
    * In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $123.14 a
barrel, dropping $1.06, or 0.85 percent, the lowest settlement
for front-month Brent since March 6, when prices ended at
$121.98.
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $17.79 at
the close, from $16.93 on Wednesday. 
    * In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded
crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his
pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted
Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.
 
     * A gauge of future U.S. economic activity compiled by the
Conference Board posted its fifth straight monthly increase in
February in a sign of gaining economic momentum. 
     * Factory activity in China contracted for a fifth straight
month in March as new orders fell, exports sagged and new hiring
dropped to a two-year low, according to the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index. 	
    * The euro zone economy took an unexpected turn for the
worse in March, with the rate of contraction accelerating and
hit by a sharp fall in French and Germany factory activity that
even the most pessimistic economists failed to predict, business
surveys showed. 	
    * The European Union will allow some insurance on Iranian
oil shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1,
member states agreed on Thursday in response to concerns from
Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for their cover. 	
 
    * Plans to grant more autonomy to Libya's oil-rich east were
laid out this week at the nation's first oil and gas summit held
in Rome after months of unease among international oil companies
over the uncertainty.  	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Wall Street retreated, with cyclical sectors leading the
market lower and setting up the Standard & Poor' s 500 Index for
its first negative week in six, in the wake of the weak factory
data in the euro zone and China. 	
    * The euro slid against the dollar and yen as the fall in
manufacturing in France and Germany as well as China rekindled
worries about global growth. 
    * Copper fell to a two-week low, hit by concerns about the
health of the global economy. 	
    * Gold dropped to its lowest level in more than two months
on concerns about global economic growth. 
 
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA	
    * U.S. new home sales for February, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT),
Friday.	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   105.35   -1.92  -1.8%  104.50  107.12  286,549  252,603
 CLc2   105.84   -1.91  -1.8%  105.01  107.60   75,106   69,194
 LCOc1  123.14   -1.06  -0.9%  122.30  124.25  182,685  152,408
 RBc1   3.3396 -0.0175  -0.5%  3.2953  3.3569   33,197   32,363
 RBc2   3.3257 -0.0195  -0.6%  3.2855  3.3416   59,421   43,134
 HOc1   3.1787 -0.0375  -1.2%  3.1575  3.2209   31,125   35,568
 HOc2   3.1928 -0.0382  -1.2%  3.1728  3.2351   51,676   42,858
                                                                                   
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 21   30D AVG     Mar 21  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        528,816   473,244   672,119  1,561,042    -2,758
 RBOB         164,984   135,340   142,746    386,886    -1,687
 HO           134,862   129,956   143,865    291,410     2,535

