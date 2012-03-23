FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-US crude ends over 1 pct up on lower Iran exports
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 23, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-US crude ends over 1 pct up on lower Iran exports

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Iran oil exports down, Western sanctions begin to bite
    * Mixed housing data pulls prices from day's highs
    * CFTC-Big players cut net long U.S. crude futures
    * Coming up: API weekly oil stocks data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures
rose more than 1 percent on Friday, on news that some buyers
have stopped or scaled back imports of Iranian oil due to
Western sanctions that seek to rein in Tehran's disputed nuclear
program.	
    Crude exports from Iran appear to have dropped this month to
around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, estimates by UK
industry consultant Petrologistics and a large European oil
company show. 
    Oil futures also rose on rumors that Israel was mobilizing
its forces. Israel later denied any such move. 
    A mixed report on U.S. housing, in which single family home
sales fell in February while prices jump to an eight-month high
caused crude futures to pare gains. 
    Even with the day's gains, however, U.S. crude oil futures
ended the week down for a second week in a row. 	
    NYMEX front-month RBOB gasoline futures closed at
their highest level since April last year and rose almost 1
percent for the week. Heating oil gained for the day but
fell on the week.
    On Thursday, U.S. crude futures ended almost 2 percent lower
as weak manufacturing data from China and the euro zone raised
concerns that a slowdown in global growth could cut demand for
oil. 	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery settled at $106.87 a barrel, gaining $1.52, or
1.44 percent. For the week, front-month crude fell 19 cents, or
0.18 percent.
    * In London, ICE May Brent settled at $125.13,
rising $1.99, or 1.62 percent. For the week, front-month Brent
dropped 68 cents, or 0.54 percent, also down for the second
straight week. 
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude closed at $18.26,
widening from Thursday's $17.79. 
    * NYMEX April RBOB settled at $3.3852 a gallon,
gaining 4.56 cents, or 1.37 percent, the highest settlement for
front-month RBOB since April 29, 2011, when prices ended at
$3.4648. For the week, front-month RBOB rose 2.83 cents, or 0.84
percent, extending gains to a seventh straight week. 
    * NYMEX April heating oil  closed up 3.14 cents, or
0.99 percent. For the week, front-month heating oil fell 7.18
cents, or 2.19 percent, after gaining two straight weeks. 
    * Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions by 10,269 contracts to 270,180 in the week to
March 20, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:
nN1E82M02J]
    * The International Energy Agency says there is no need to
release oil from strategic reserves as yet as there is "no
serious disruption of supplies," according to IEA Executie
Director Maria van der Hoeven. 	
    * Asian imports of West African crude oil is likely to slip
to an average 1.56 million barrels per day in April from an
estimated 1.81 million bpd in March, a Reuters poll showed.
 	
    * Mexico's oil production rose to 2.543 million bpd in
February, from 2.518 million bpd in January, state oil company 
Pemex said, continuing a trend since 2009 of very slight monthly
changes due to slowing recoveries from its largest, aging
fields. 
    * Iraq's new offshore export terminal resumed
operations and began loading late on Thursday after resolving
some technical and operational issues that developed due to bad
weather. 	
    * Seasonal maintenance at Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640
bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery was still under way and is expected
to last for several weeks, the company said. The turnaround
began in early February. 
    * Valero Energy Corp. has began a shutdown at its
235,000 bpd Aruba refinery and expects all main production units
to be offline by end-March. On March 19, the company announced
it was halting operations at the plant due to poor margins. 	
     	
    
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA	
    * U.S. pending home sales for February, 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), Monday.	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.87    1.52   1.4%  105.16  108.25  245,175  295,474
 CLc2   107.35    1.51   1.4%  105.69  108.75   57,715   76,250
 LCOc1  125.13    1.99   1.6%  123.10  127.06  202,177  189,187
 RBc1   3.3852  0.0456   1.4%  3.3398  3.4248   25,871   38,153
 RBc2   3.3689  0.0432   1.3%  3.3261  3.4118   48,849   61,278
 HOc1   3.2101  0.0314   1.0%  3.1856  3.2669   25,578   33,897
 HOc2   3.2247  0.0319   1.0%  3.1975  3.2821   51,510   53,690
                                                                                          
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 22   30D AVG     Mar 22  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        488,237   536,097   667,665  1,553,222     7,820
 RBOB         133,373   169,880   143,624    385,667    -2,968
 HO           124,747   139,079   142,705    285,596    -5,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.