NYMEX-Crude ends at 5-wk high on robust factory data
May 1, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends at 5-wk high on robust factory data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. manufacturing best in 10 months, lifts oil
    * POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen up last week
    * Fed officials state views on QE3, market watches
    * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT

    NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures opened
the month on Tuesday with a sharp rise to a five-week high as
U.S. manufacturing growth in April hit the highest level in 10
months, boosting the oil demand outlook after recent data showed
the economy had lost steam.	
    The closely watched index of national factory activity from
the private Institute for Supply Management rose to 54.8, from
53.4 in March, beating expectations for a decline to 53.	
 	
    A pickup in China's official purchasing managers' index for
April also supported oil demand prospects as it signalled that
the Chinese economy has found a footing and may be recovering
from a first quarter trough. 	
    On Monday, crude futures fell, reversing course after six
straight days of gains. The loss was marginal as investors hoped
that the recent spate of bearish economic data will prod the
U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt more monetary easing measures.	
    But Fed officials' views clashed on the issue. 	
    On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he
was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation,
including more quantitative easing. However, Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said the Fed has a "tremendous" amount
of room to ease policy as he sees the United States not likely
to see a "burst" of inflation.  	
    Oil markets turn their attention to weekly industry and
government inventory reports due Tuesday and Wednesday,
respectively. 	
    An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the data forecast that
crude stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to April
27. Distillate stocks dipped by 200,000 barrels while gasoline
stocks dropped by 300,000 barrels, according to the poll.	
    Refinery utilization climbed by 0.4 percentage point, the
poll also showed. 	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16
a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27.   	
    * Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it
hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, breaking through
resistance convincingly to hit a session high of $106.43, the
highest intraday price since March 28.       	
    * In London, ICE Brent for June delivery edged up 19
cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $119.66, rebounding from
losses in the two previous sessions. 	
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.50 at
the close, from $14.60 on Monday. 
    * U.S. gasoline demand fell last week  by 5.6 percent from
the same week a year ago, even as pump prices declined,
MaserCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed. 	
     * Marathon Petroleum Corp said it will undertake a
70-day turnaround at its 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, after
it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this
year. 	
    * Exxon Mobil Corp said there was no change in the
status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line
portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart
operations this week. [ID: nL4E8G16G6]	
    * BP Plc plans to return its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point
refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to full service this month
after repairing units damaged by a fire in February and
completion of second quarter maintenance.   	
    * J.P. Morgan Chase revised lower its 2012 price
forecast for U.S. crude, also called West Texas Intermediate, by
$3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the Brent/WTI spread to widen
to more than $15 by the year-end. The widening will come after
the spread narrows to $6 or less after a flow reversal of the
Seaway pipeline from mid-May, it said. [ID: nL4E8G11XJ]	
    * Iraq's cude oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per
day in April, frm 2.317 million bpd in March as new offshore
export terminals helped increase sales. [ID: nL5E8G10N3]	
    * South Sudan accused Sudan of launching an attack on ian
oil region of the newly independent state and said it was
preparing to strike back. 	
	
      MARKETS NEWS
     * U.S. equities allied and the Dow industrials average
 hit its highest level since December 2007, after the
higher-that-expected U.S. manufacturing growth in April that
helped eased worries about an economic slowdown. 
     * The dollar rebounded from a one-month low against the
euro and a 2-1/2-month through versus the yen as the U.S.
manufacturing barometer showed unexpected strength last month.
 	
     * Copper  rose in lighter-than-normal trading as the
manufacturing data for China and the United States supported a
brigher demand outlook for the industrial metal. 	
     * Gold retreated from two-week highs as the dollar ralalied
on the U. S. manufacturing data which dampened speculation about
the U.S. Fed launching more monetary easing. 	
     UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
     * American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. inventory
report, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT)	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.16    1.29   1.2%  104.39  106.43  226,024  211,453
 CLc2   106.50    1.24   1.2%  104.78  106.77   66,197   52,890
 LCOc1  119.66    0.19   0.2%  118.80  120.02  156,141  174,064
 RBc1   3.0971 -0.0275  -0.9%  3.0745  3.1234   49,299   11,577
 RBc2   3.0643 -0.0199  -0.7%  3.0434  3.0854   32,374   50,618
 HOc1   3.1771 -0.0071  -0.2%  3.1625  3.1942   43,670   10,044
 HOc2   3.1799 -0.0062  -0.2%  3.1668  3.1967   15,730   47,095
                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 30   30D AVG     Apr 30  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        527,888   412,374   516,509  1,579,183   -12,814
 RBOB         130,848   125,564   183,554    312,081   -11,947
 HO            99,661    97,876   136,235    307,319    -2,364

