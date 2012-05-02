FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends lower on inventory rise, weak data
May 2, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude ends lower on inventory rise, weak data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week-EIA
    * U.S. adds fewer private sector jobs than expected-ADP
    * Euro zone manufacturing sector shrinks further-survey
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
W ednesday, pressured by data showing rising crude oil
inventories and by weak economic data from the United States and
Europe that reinforced concerns about demand for petroleum in a
global economic slowdown.	
    U.S. crude inventories rose a sixth straight week, to the
highest level since 1990, adding 2.84 million barrels in the
week to April 27, the Energy Information Administration said in
its weekly report. 	
    Expectations in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a rise
of 2.5 million barrels.	
    Gasoline stocks fell 2.01 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.9 million barrels, the EIA said, bigger drops than
expected. 	
    U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, far
fewer than expected, a report by payrolls processor ADP showed 
Wednesday. 	
    The ADP arrived ahead of Thursday's weekly report on initial
jobless claims and Friday's closely watched U.S. April nonfarm
payrolls report due on Friday, which is forecast to show the
economy added 170,000 jobs. 	
    More pressure on oil was provided by a government report
showing new orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded
their biggest decline in three years. The Commerce Department
said orders for manufactured goods dropped 1.5 percent after a
revised lower 1.1 percent rise in February. 	
    Oil received pressure early from news that the euro zone's
manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month as
a downturn appears to be taking root among core members France
and Germany, a survey showed.	
    Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) dropped to 45.9 from 47.7 in March, its lowest reading
since June 2009. 	
    Manufacturers cut workers at the fastest pace in more than
two years in April.	
       	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
fell 94 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $105.22 a 
barrel, the 50-day moving average for front-month crude, having
traded from $104.91 to $106.05.	
    * Chinese bank lending is estimated to have dropped 30
percent in April from March as demand for credit declined, the
official China Securities Journal reported. 	
    * Iran said it would seek an end to sanctions over its
nuclear activities at talks with big powers later this month and
it sought to turn the tables on its Western foes by accusing
France of helping Israel develop "inhumane nuclear weapons."
 	
    * Saudi Arabia repeated on Wednesday that it would not
tolerate threats to the Gulf Arab states' sovereignty, the
latest warning to Iran after President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's
visit to an island claimed by both Tehran and the United Arab
Emirates. 	
    * An oil products tanker collided with a floating offshore
drilling rig as it headed inbound in the Aransas Pass Channel
near Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast, the U.S. Coast
Guard said. 	
    * Russian oil production edged down 0.3 percent to 10.33
million barrels per day (bpd) in April, to its lowest this year,
after Gazprom trimmed output due to a refinery
maintenance closure, energy ministry data showed.
 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower as data showed private
sector hiring was weaker than expected in April, sparking
concerns that Friday's closely watched payrolls report may
indicate the recovery is not maintaining momentum.	
    * Copper fell to a one-week low, hit by fears of a global
economic slowdown on contracting EU and Chinese manufacturing
activity and weak U.S. private-sector jobs data. 	
    * The euro slumped for a third straight session against the
dollar after dismal European manufacturing data added to fears
about a broadening slowdown in the region ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting and key elections in France and Greece.
 	
    * Gold fell as weak physical demand and losses in equities
and other commodities following disappointing U.S.
private-sector jobs data extended the precious metal's decline
to a second day. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday.    	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   105.22   -0.94  -0.9%  104.91  106.05  244,610  245,921
 CLc2   105.58   -0.92  -0.9%  105.23  106.36   77,626   74,329
 LCOc1  118.20   -1.46  -1.2%  117.64  119.80  207,704  160,252
 RBc1   3.0757 -0.0214  -0.7%  3.0600  3.1097   42,758   61,557
 RBc2   3.0416 -0.0227  -0.7%  3.0254  3.0744   22,458   35,959
 HOc1   3.1425 -0.0346  -1.1%  3.1321   3.185   61,880   54,670
 HOc2   3.1446 -0.0353  -1.1%  3.1342  3.1877   21,944   16,540
                                                                                    
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 01   30D AVG     May 01  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        568,191   568,789   513,700  1,602,007   -22,824
 RBOB          97,572   147,963   183,417    302,610      -926
 HO           157,941   113,427   122,286    307,319    -2,364

