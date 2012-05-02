NYMEX-Crude ends lower on inventory rise, weak data

* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week-EIA * U.S. adds fewer private sector jobs than expected-ADP * Euro zone manufacturing sector shrinks further-survey * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on W ednesday, pressured by data showing rising crude oil inventories and by weak economic data from the United States and Europe that reinforced concerns about demand for petroleum in a global economic slowdown. U.S. crude inventories rose a sixth straight week, to the highest level since 1990, adding 2.84 million barrels in the week to April 27, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report. Expectations in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a rise of 2.5 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell 2.01 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.9 million barrels, the EIA said, bigger drops than expected. U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, far fewer than expected, a report by payrolls processor ADP showed Wednesday. The ADP arrived ahead of Thursday's weekly report on initial jobless claims and Friday's closely watched U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday, which is forecast to show the economy added 170,000 jobs. More pressure on oil was provided by a government report showing new orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their biggest decline in three years. The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods dropped 1.5 percent after a revised lower 1.1 percent rise in February. Oil received pressure early from news that the euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month as a downturn appears to be taking root among core members France and Germany, a survey showed. Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 45.9 from 47.7 in March, its lowest reading since June 2009. Manufacturers cut workers at the fastest pace in more than two years in April. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell 94 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $105.22 a barrel, the 50-day moving average for front-month crude, having traded from $104.91 to $106.05. * Chinese bank lending is estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April from March as demand for credit declined, the official China Securities Journal reported. * Iran said it would seek an end to sanctions over its nuclear activities at talks with big powers later this month and it sought to turn the tables on its Western foes by accusing France of helping Israel develop "inhumane nuclear weapons." * Saudi Arabia repeated on Wednesday that it would not tolerate threats to the Gulf Arab states' sovereignty, the latest warning to Iran after President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit to an island claimed by both Tehran and the United Arab Emirates. * An oil products tanker collided with a floating offshore drilling rig as it headed inbound in the Aransas Pass Channel near Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said. * Russian oil production edged down 0.3 percent to 10.33 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, to its lowest this year, after Gazprom trimmed output due to a refinery maintenance closure, energy ministry data showed. MARKETS NEWS * The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower as data showed private sector hiring was weaker than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's closely watched payrolls report may indicate the recovery is not maintaining momentum. * Copper fell to a one-week low, hit by fears of a global economic slowdown on contracting EU and Chinese manufacturing activity and weak U.S. private-sector jobs data. * The euro slumped for a third straight session against the dollar after dismal European manufacturing data added to fears about a broadening slowdown in the region ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and key elections in France and Greece. * Gold fell as weak physical demand and losses in equities and other commodities following disappointing U.S. private-sector jobs data extended the precious metal's decline to a second day. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 105.22 -0.94 -0.9% 104.91 106.05 244,610 245,921 CLc2 105.58 -0.92 -0.9% 105.23 106.36 77,626 74,329 LCOc1 118.20 -1.46 -1.2% 117.64 119.80 207,704 160,252 RBc1 3.0757 -0.0214 -0.7% 3.0600 3.1097 42,758 61,557 RBc2 3.0416 -0.0227 -0.7% 3.0254 3.0744 22,458 35,959 HOc1 3.1425 -0.0346 -1.1% 3.1321 3.185 61,880 54,670 HOc2 3.1446 -0.0353 -1.1% 3.1342 3.1877 21,944 16,540 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 01 30D AVG May 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 568,191 568,789 513,700 1,602,007 -22,824 RBOB 97,572 147,963 183,417 302,610 -926 HO 157,941 113,427 122,286 307,319 -2,364