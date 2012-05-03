FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends lower for 2nd day as economic growth slows
#Funds News
May 3, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends lower for 2nd day as economic growth slows

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. service sector, retail sales weaken
    * OPEC says aims to lower oil prices, producing above target
    * Coming up: U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data 8:30 a.m. EDT
Friday

    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell for a
second straight day on Thursday, tumbling more than 2 percent on
data indicating slowing economic growth and on increased OPEC
production that the group's secretary general said is intended
to curb high prices.	
    While the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
aid last week dropped by the most in nearly a year, they fell
from a revised higher level in the previous period, the latest
of several recent upward revisions. 	
    A separate report showed services employment declined in
April to its lowest level since December. 	
    Consumers also appeared to pull back somewhat in April as
several large U.S. retailers, including Target Corp,
Macy's Inc and Gap Inc, missed sales estimates.
 	
    Friday's closely watched U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report
is forecast to show the economy added 170,000 jobs. That would
be a rebound from the addition of a meager 120,000 jobs in
March. 	
    OPEC's secretary general said the group is working hard to
bring down oil prices and is pumping much more than its official
target even as exports from cartel-member Iran dwindle.
 	
    Higher crude production from Saudi Arabia and data showing
U.S. crude inventories have risen six straight weeks have helped
pull crude futures back from 2012 peaks reached in the first
quarter.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
 fell $2.68, or 2.55 percent, to settle at $102.54 a
barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, 2011.
The $102.36 intraday low was a penny below the 100-day moving
average (MA). Crude peaked on Thursday at $105.42.	
    * NYMEX June RBOB gasoline fell 2.57 cents to settle
at $3.05 a gallon, slipping to $3.0450 intraday, nearing the
100-day MA at $3.0294. 	
    * The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council
put pressure on Iran to allay international concern about its
nuclear program, and said they expected talks with Tehran to
lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.
 	
    * The UAE's oil pipeline for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz
is complete and exports are expected to start within three
months, UAE Oil Minister Mohammed al-Hamli said. 	
    * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to May 19, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest
weekly estimate. 	
    * Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub rose
by 1 million barrels from April 27 to May 1 to hit a fresh
record, according to a report by industry data provider
Genscape. 	
    * Western Refining plans turnarounds on the northern
plant in 2013 and southern plant in 2014 at its 122,000-bpd El
Paso, Texas refinery. 	
    * The CME Group sought to clarify new rules in its
margin policy for non-hedge positions, amid consternation among
Chicago and New York traders about the abruptness of the change
that will increase trading costs by about a third for the
exchange's most-active participants. 	
       	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell as economic data sent mixed signals on
the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while
shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results.
 	
    * Copper fell in moderate dealings, on track for its first
weekly loss in the past three, after a double-dose of soft data
from the United States dented global growth prospects, already
down on China's slowdown and Europe's spiraling debt crisis.
 	
    * The euro slipped against the dollar a fourth straight day
as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more positive
than expected assessment of the region's economy but left the
door open for policy easing. 	
        	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday. 	
    * U.S Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.54   -2.68  -2.6%  102.36  105.42  302,832  256,649
 CLc2   102.92   -2.66  -2.5%  102.76  105.77   82,797   81,852
 LCOc1  116.08   -2.12  -1.8%  115.92  118.45  225,133  216,217
 RBc1   3.0500 -0.0257  -0.8%  3.0450  3.0983   49,551   57,385
 RBc2   3.0078 -0.0338  -1.1%  3.0034  3.0565   35,594   23,811
 HOc1   3.0869 -0.0556  -1.8%  3.0828  3.1482   59,054   73,120
 HOc2   3.0902 -0.0544  -1.7%  3.0869  3.1496   21,437   25,330
                                                                                      
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 02   30D AVG     May 02  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        651,896   596,243   517,800  1,600,302     1,705
 RBOB         130,946   114,064   183,417    302,610      -926
 HO           133,579   172,819   134,898    307,319    -2,364

