NYMEX-Crude ends lower as jobs growth slows

* U.S. April nonfarm jobs growth weaker than expected * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fall below $2/gln * Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell nearly 4 percent on Friday as data showing weakening job growth in the United States added to concerns about slowing economic activity. U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people stopped looking for work, adding to worries about slowing economic growth. Employers added 115,000 workers to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said, well below economists' expectations. The unemployment rate ticked down by a tenth of a point to a three-year low of 8.1 percent, but only because a drop in the number of people hunting for jobs shrank the labor force. Confusion of upcoming margin changes at the CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange and technical selling after U.S. crude fell back under $100 a barrel and Brent crude fell below its 200-day moving average also helped pressure oil prices, analysts and brokers said. U.S. gasoline futures dropped more than 2 percent, sliding below $3 a gallon for the first time since February and dropping below the 100-day moving average. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell $4.05, or 3.95 percent, to settle at $98.49 a barrel, after trading from $97.51 to $102.72. * For the week, NYMEX crude fell $6.44, or 6.1 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to Sept. 23, when prices fell 9 percent. * NYMEX June RBOB fell 7.42 cents, or 2.43 percent, to settle at $2.9758 a gallon. For the week, RBOB fell 20.86 cents, or 6.5 percent. * NYMEX June heating oil fell 7.81 cents, or 2.53 percent, to settle at $3.0088 a gallon. For the week, heating oil fell 17.54 cents, or 5.5 percent. * Brent June crude fell $2.90, or 2.50 percent, to settle at $113.18 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $133.66. For the week, Brent fell $6.65, or 5.5 percent. * Royal Dutch Shell said it had declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil liftings due to oil theft and that 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production had been shut down. * The North Sea Forties oil stream is scheduled to load around 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, a trade source said on Friday, up slightly from 368,000 bpd originally planned in May. * Valero Energy Corp is evaluating the economics of restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking and alkylation units at its 125,000-bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refinery, which have been shut since January. * The U.S. State Department confirmed it has received a new application from TransCanada Corp for a pipeline to run from the U.S.-Canada border to Steele City, Nebraska. MARKETS * Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth. * Copper fell to its lowest level in more than a week as a second-straight month of soft U.S. employment growth fed worries about the health of the global economy, while tight supplies of the metal outside of China kept losses in check. * The dollar slid against the yen, but rallied against currencies linked to global growth, as investors sought safety after U.S. jobs data provided further evidence the economic recovery was losing momentum. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.49 -4.05 -4.0% 97.51 102.72 424,827 316,883 CLc2 98.88 -4.04 -3.9% 97.90 103.08 92,733 87,588 LCOc1 113.18 -2.90 -2.5% 111.76 116.29 317,505 231,991 RBc1 2.9758 -0.0742 -2.4% 2.9407 3.0525 54,202 61,395 RBc2 2.9330 -0.0748 -2.5% 2.8935 3.0100 34,625 36,142 HOc1 3.0088 -0.0781 -2.5% 2.9796 3.094 71,479 65,626 HOc2 3.0131 -0.0771 -2.5% 2.9841 3.0977 21,349 22,651 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 03 30D AVG May 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 849,522 678,769 522,556 1,608,711 -8,409 RBOB 133,962 143,502 183,417 302,610 -926 HO 145,928 142,310 134,898 307,319 -2,364