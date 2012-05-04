FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends lower as jobs growth slows
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
May 4, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends lower as jobs growth slows

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. April nonfarm jobs growth weaker than expected
    * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fall below $2/gln
    * Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell nearly 4
percent on Friday as data showing weakening job growth in the
United States added to concerns about slowing economic activity.	
    U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people
stopped looking for work, adding to worries about slowing
economic growth. 	
    Employers added 115,000 workers to their payrolls last
month, the Labor Department said, well below economists'
expectations. The unemployment rate ticked down by a tenth of a
point to a three-year low of 8.1 percent, but only because a
drop in the number of people hunting for jobs shrank the labor
force. 	
    Confusion of upcoming margin changes at the CME Group's New
York Mercantile Exchange and technical selling after U.S. crude
fell back under $100 a barrel and Brent crude fell below its
200-day moving average also helped pressure oil prices, analysts
and brokers said.	
    U.S. gasoline futures dropped more than 2 percent, sliding
below $3 a gallon for the first time since February and dropping
below the 100-day moving average. 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
 fell $4.05, or 3.95 percent, to settle at $98.49 a
barrel, after trading from $97.51 to $102.72. 	
    * For the week, NYMEX crude fell $6.44, or 6.1 percent, the
biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to Sept. 23, when
prices fell 9 percent.	
    * NYMEX June RBOB fell 7.42 cents, or 2.43 percent,
to settle at $2.9758 a gallon. For the week, RBOB fell 20.86
cents, or 6.5 percent.	
    * NYMEX June heating oil fell 7.81 cents, or 2.53
percent, to settle at $3.0088 a gallon. For the week, heating
oil fell 17.54 cents, or 5.5 percent.	
    * Brent June crude fell $2.90, or 2.50 percent, to
settle at $113.18 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of
$133.66. For the week, Brent fell $6.65, or 5.5 percent.	
    * Royal Dutch Shell said it had declared force
majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil liftings due to oil
theft and that 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production
had been shut down. 	
    * The North Sea Forties oil stream is scheduled to load
around 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, a trade source
said on Friday, up slightly from 368,000 bpd originally planned
in May. 	
    * Valero Energy Corp is evaluating the economics of
restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking and
alkylation units at its 125,000-bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refinery,
which have been shut since January. 	
    * The U.S. State Department confirmed it has received a new
application from TransCanada Corp  for a
pipeline to run from the U.S.-Canada border to Steele City,
Nebraska. 	
    	
    MARKETS	
    * Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp
selloff after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top
economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects
for U.S. growth. 	
    * Copper fell to its lowest level in more than a week as a
second-straight month of soft U.S. employment growth fed worries
about the health of the global economy, while tight supplies of
the metal outside of China kept losses in check. 	
    * The dollar slid against the yen, but rallied against
currencies linked to global growth, as investors sought safety
after U.S. jobs data provided further evidence the economic
recovery was losing momentum. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
        	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    98.49   -4.05  -4.0%   97.51  102.72  424,827  316,883
 CLc2    98.88   -4.04  -3.9%   97.90  103.08   92,733   87,588
 LCOc1  113.18   -2.90  -2.5%  111.76  116.29  317,505  231,991
 RBc1   2.9758 -0.0742  -2.4%  2.9407  3.0525   54,202   61,395
 RBc2   2.9330 -0.0748  -2.5%  2.8935  3.0100   34,625   36,142
 HOc1   3.0088 -0.0781  -2.5%  2.9796   3.094   71,479   65,626
 HOc2   3.0131 -0.0771  -2.5%  2.9841  3.0977   21,349   22,651
                                                                                      
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 03   30D AVG     May 03  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        849,522   678,769   522,556  1,608,711    -8,409
 RBOB         133,962   143,502   183,417    302,610      -926
 HO           145,928   142,310   134,898    307,319    -2,364

